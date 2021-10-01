UrduPoint.com

US, Russia Must Solve Problems Together Where Possible Despite Disagreements - Sherman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 09:47 PM

US, Russia Must Solve Problems Together Where Possible Despite Disagreements - Sherman

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a briefing on Friday that the US and Russia must come together to solve problems where possible despite their disagreements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a briefing on Friday that the US and Russia must come together to solve problems where possible despite their disagreements.

Sherman led the US delegation to the second round of Strategic Stability talks with Russia in Geneva earlier this week, a format started on the back of the summit between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in the Swiss capital in June of this year.

"The Strategic Stability Dialogue also demonstrates how the United States is committed to engagement, even with those countries like Russia with whom we have very serious disagreements. Despite our differences, the United States and Russia both recognize that it is the responsibility of great powers to come together and to try to solve problems where we can, and that is what we're doing with the Strategic Stability Dialogue," Sherman said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva Sherman United States Turkish Lira June

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed welcomes head of state, ministers ..

Hazza bin Zayed welcomes head of state, ministers participating in World Policy ..

18 minutes ago
 Friday prayers sermon aired live from Presidency

Friday prayers sermon aired live from Presidency

1 minute ago
 US 'Reasonably Confident' IS Will Not Strike at US ..

US 'Reasonably Confident' IS Will Not Strike at US From Afghanistan - Pentagon N ..

1 minute ago
 FCCI annual general body meeting held

FCCI annual general body meeting held

16 minutes ago
 District admin inspects corona SOPs, vaccination c ..

District admin inspects corona SOPs, vaccination certificates

16 minutes ago
 Man kidnapped on gunpoint from Kila Abdullah

Man kidnapped on gunpoint from Kila Abdullah

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.