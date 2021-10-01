US, Russia Must Solve Problems Together Where Possible Despite Disagreements - Sherman

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a briefing on Friday that the US and Russia must come together to solve problems where possible despite their disagreements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a briefing on Friday that the US and Russia must come together to solve problems where possible despite their disagreements.

Sherman led the US delegation to the second round of Strategic Stability talks with Russia in Geneva earlier this week, a format started on the back of the summit between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in the Swiss capital in June of this year.

"The Strategic Stability Dialogue also demonstrates how the United States is committed to engagement, even with those countries like Russia with whom we have very serious disagreements. Despite our differences, the United States and Russia both recognize that it is the responsibility of great powers to come together and to try to solve problems where we can, and that is what we're doing with the Strategic Stability Dialogue," Sherman said.