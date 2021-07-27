UrduPoint.com
US, Russia Must Solve Significant Problems Or Risk Moving Toward Greater Crisis - Antonov

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:06 PM

US, Russia Must Solve Significant Problems or Risk Moving Toward Greater Crisis - Antonov

Very significant problems have accumulated in the relations between the United States and Russia and failing to solve them would make it impossible to prevent moving to an even greater crisis, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday

"Colossal heaps of problems have accumulated, without solving of which it would be impossible to stop the movement into the abyss of an even greater crisis," Antonov said during a meeting of the Council for US-Russia Relations (RAPP).

"Colossal heaps of problems have accumulated, without solving of which it would be impossible to stop the movement into the abyss of an even greater crisis," Antonov said during a meeting of the Council for US-Russia Relations (RAPP).

