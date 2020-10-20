UrduPoint.com
US, Russia Near Deal To Extend New START Treaty, Freeze Warheads For Year - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:09 PM

US, Russia Near Deal to Extend New START Treaty, Freeze Warheads for Year - Reports

The United States and Russia have nearly reached a deal to extend New Start Treaty and freeze the development of new nuclear warheads for one year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a senior administration official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The United States and Russia have nearly reached a deal to extend New Start Treaty and freeze the development of new nuclear warheads for one year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a senior administration official.

"We are very, very close to a deal," the official said. "Now that the Russians have agreed to a warhead freeze, I do not see why we cannot work out the remaining issues in the coming days."

