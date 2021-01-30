US, Russia Need Sustained Talks on Nuclear Challenges Outside New START - Sullivan

The United States and Russia need to have sustained discussions on nuclear challenges that fall outside of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The United States and Russia need to have sustained discussions on nuclear challenges that fall outside of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"It's the beginning of the story of what is going to have to be serious, sustained negotiations around a whole set of nuclear challenges and threats that fall outside of the New START agreement as well as other emerging security challenges as well," Sullivan said during a virtual panel discussion with the US Institute of Peace.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the ratification of the agreement extending the New START for 5 years.