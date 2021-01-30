UrduPoint.com
US, Russia Need Sustained Talks On Nuclear Challenges Outside New START - Sullivan

Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The United States and Russia need to have sustained discussions on nuclear challenges that fall outside of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) framework, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"It's the beginning of the story of what is going to have to be serious, sustained negotiations around a whole set of nuclear challenges and threats that fall outside of the New START agreement as well as other emerging security challenges as well," Sullivan said during a virtual panel discussion with the US Institute of Peace.

Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law the act on the ratification of the agreement to extend the New START for five years.

Putin and US President Joe Biden agreed during a telephone call on Tuesday to urgently extend the treaty.

Sullivan said the Biden administration wants to have talks on strategic stability with Russia, but intends to impose costs on Moscow over its activities.

Sullivan also said that relations between the United States and Russia will be challenging and difficult because Russia poses threats across multiple dimensions.

On Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is too early to speak of a reset in US-Russia relations as the circumstances are not there yet, but both sides want to continue dialogue.

