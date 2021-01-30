US, Russia Need to Maintain Dialogue Despite Differences - Ambassador to Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan told tv Rain in an interview that there is currently no need for a reboot of the Russia-US relations and the two countries should maintain constant dialogue despite the existing disagreements.

Sullivan recalled that US President Joe Biden had recently talked about serious disagreements between Russia and the United States. At the same time, the ambassador noted that the relations with Russia are much broader than disagreements.

According to Sullivan, the arrangement to prolong New START is a positive example of the Russia-US cooperation.