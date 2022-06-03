UrduPoint.com

US, Russia Need To Return To Arms Control Dialogue At First Opportunity - UN Official

Published June 03, 2022

The United States and Russia muct return to arms control dialogue as soon as possible if for nothing else then to ensure their crisis communications efficacy, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Thursday

"The United States and the Russian Federation need to return to dialogue at a first available opportunity, if only to ensure the efficacy of crisis communication," Nakamitsu said at a conference on arms control.

