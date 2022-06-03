UrduPoint.com

US, Russia Need To Return To Arms Control Dialogue At First Opportunity - UN Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue at First Opportunity - UN Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The United States and Russia muct return to arms control dialogue as soon as possible if for nothing else then to ensure their crisis communications efficacy, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Thursday.

"The United States and the Russian Federation need to return to dialogue at a first available opportunity, if only to ensure the efficacy of crisis communication," Nakamitsu said at a conference on arms control.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia United States

Recent Stories

Guterres Welcomes Extension of Truce in Yemen

Guterres Welcomes Extension of Truce in Yemen

42 minutes ago
 US Cancels $6Bln in Federal Loans for Students Sca ..

US Cancels $6Bln in Federal Loans for Students Scammed by Corinthian Colleges - ..

42 minutes ago
 Gauff becomes youngest Slam finalist for 18 years ..

Gauff becomes youngest Slam finalist for 18 years at French Open

42 minutes ago
 Seen from space, the snow-capped Alps are going gr ..

Seen from space, the snow-capped Alps are going green

42 minutes ago
 New Zealand fight back after rookie Potts strikes ..

New Zealand fight back after rookie Potts strikes for England

43 minutes ago
 IT Park near Jinnah airport to be launched soon: I ..

IT Park near Jinnah airport to be launched soon: IT Minister

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.