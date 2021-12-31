US, Russia Need Urgent Action to Restore Principle of Indivisible Security - Envoy to US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The United States and Russia require urgent action to restore the principle of equal and indivisible security, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an article published by Foreign Policy magazine.

"Urgent action is needed.

The principle of equal and indivisible security must be restored. This means that no single state has the right to strengthen its security at the expense of others. With political will, this can be achieved through the development of serious long-term and legally binding security guarantees," Antonov said on Thursday.