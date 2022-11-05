(@FahadShabbir)

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Even though the prospects of Russian-US relations improving are extremely bleak, Washington must understand that it is impossible to "cancel" Russia, Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"Today Americans do not want to talk to us. In the current political environment, at least in the medium term, we do not see the possibility of improving Russian-American relations," Antonov said in response to a Sputnik question.

Moscow still firmly believes in the need for dialogue with Washington, both in the interests of the two countries and the entire world, the ambassador noted.

"Everyone is looking at us, at the permanent members of the UN Security Council, at the two great nuclear powers on which peace on the planet depends," Antonov said.

Russia and the United States have a lot of issues to address together, including with regards to strategic stability, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, information security and climate change.

"The policy of the current US authorities is aimed at driving Russia out of everywhere. But it is impossible to remove or 'cancel' Russia," Antonov stated.