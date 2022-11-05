UrduPoint.com

US-Russia Normalization Nowhere In Sight, But It's Impossible To 'Cancel' Russia - Antonov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 04:00 AM

US-Russia Normalization Nowhere in Sight, But It's Impossible to 'Cancel' Russia - Antonov

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Even though the prospects of Russian-US relations improving are extremely bleak, Washington must understand that it is impossible to "cancel" Russia, Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"Today Americans do not want to talk to us. In the current political environment, at least in the medium term, we do not see the possibility of improving Russian-American relations," Antonov said in response to a Sputnik question.

Moscow still firmly believes in the need for dialogue with Washington, both in the interests of the two countries and the entire world, the ambassador noted.

"Everyone is looking at us, at the permanent members of the UN Security Council, at the two great nuclear powers on which peace on the planet depends," Antonov said.

Russia and the United States have a lot of issues to address together, including with regards to strategic stability, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, information security and climate change.

"The policy of the current US authorities is aimed at driving Russia out of everywhere. But it is impossible to remove or 'cancel' Russia," Antonov stated. 

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Washington Nuclear United States

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

4 hours ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

4 hours ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

4 hours ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

4 hours ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

4 hours ago
 G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ba ..

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.