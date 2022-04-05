UrduPoint.com

US, Russia Not In Position To Have Arms Control Talks But Interest Remains - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Talks But Interest Remains - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United States and Russia are not currently engaged in arms control talks but both sides have crucial issues to address, US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Monday.

"We're not having a conversation," Jenkins said with respect to US-Russia arms control talks. "The interest is not going away. We still have important things to address, including another START Treaty, but right now we're just not in a position where we can have those kinds of discussions."

