US, Russia open talks on Ukraine

Top US and Russian diplomats kicked off crucial talks in Geneva on Monday on soaring tensions over Ukraine

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Top US and Russian diplomats kicked off crucial talks in Geneva on Monday on soaring tensions over Ukraine.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her Russian counterpart Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov opened their meeting at the US mission in Geneva at 8:55 am (0755 GMT), a State Department spokesperson said.