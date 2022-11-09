US-Russia Political Dialogue 'Almost Paralyzed,' Cooperation Destroyed - Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Dialogue between the United States and Russia has been practically paralyzed" and bilateral cooperation has collapsed even on the most mutually advantageous issues, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"Russian-American political dialogue is at an unprecedented low level.

It can be considered almost paralyzed," Antonov said. "The trust is broken and collaboration has collapsed even on issues of mutual interest. The communication between the sides is limited and largely reduced to a discussion on technical problems."

Antonov said the Russian Embassy's interaction with the US authorities has been blocked based at the initiative of the United States and the State Department prefers to communicate only by telephone or email.