US-Russia Preliminary Arms Control Agreement Should Contain Clause On China - Billingslea

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:10 PM

US-Russia Preliminary Arms Control Agreement Should Contain Clause on China - Billingslea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Any preliminary arms control agreement that may be concluded between Russia and the United States ahead of the extension of the New START treaty should contain a clause on China, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Kommersant that was published on Sunday.

The New START treaty is the only remaining active arms control agreement between Russia and the United States. It is scheduled to expire on February 5, and while Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed extending the agreement by five years with no pre-conditions, officials in Washington have called for China to be included in the negotiations.

Speaking to the newspaper, Billingslea said that the US feels it necessary for China to be mentioned in any future arms control agreement because, as claimed by the special envoy, Beijing is actively developing and deploying nuclear weapons.

Russian officials have proposed that France and the UK participate in arms control talks, although Billingslea stated that Washington does not believe this to be necessary as the two European countries are not strengthening their nuclear arsenals.

Before any agreement is concluded, Russia and the United States must address the current shortcomings contained within the New START treaty, Billingslea added.

The arms control envoy cited issues with the terms governing the inspection and verification frameworks, particularly if China is included in an extended version of the treaty.

The framework arms control between Russia and the US, proposed by Washington, should, in particular, address issues of transparency regarding nuclear warheads, Billingslea argued.

On the topic of data exchange, Billingslea added that the US and Russia should share information on missile tests at least five times a year, as is permitted by the New START treaty, noting that this process currently takes place just once per year.

Russia provides information using older systems, which is legal according to the treaty, but creates additional challenges, the arms control envoy said.

More Stories From World

