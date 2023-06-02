UrduPoint.com

US, Russia Ready To Abide By Central Limits Of New START Treaty - Sullivan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 07:41 PM

The United States is ready to abide by the central limits of the New START arms control treaty and Russia has indicated that it is willing to as well, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States is ready to abide by the central limits of the New START arms control treaty and Russia has indicated that it is willing to as well, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We are prepared to abide by the central limits of the New START treaty, and the Russians have indicated they are willing to as well ... we agree with the Russian position," Sullivan said during an Arms Control Association conference.

