US-Russia Relations Improved In 2021, Yet Far From 'Normal' - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:57 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Relations between Moscow and Washington have improved this year, but their state is still far from what can be called normal, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Although, I must admit that this year, the situation has become better... but we are far from the state of relations which can be called normal, befitting the two great states which are the US and Russia," Nebenzia said.

The ambassador listed outstanding problems related to issuing US visas for Russian diplomats and the confiscated Russian property.

