US-Russia Relations Unlikely to Improve After November Elections - Experts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Relations between the United States and Russia are not likely to improve after the US presidential election set to take place on November 3, US experts told Sputnik.

While the US and Russian governments have cooperated in the fight against the novel coronavirus, relations have been burdened by recent allegations from an unidentified official quoted by the US corporate media that Russia has offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US soldiers in Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump has said he was not briefed on the matter because US intelligence informed him the allegations were not verified nor substantiated, and likely are another Russia hoax by Democrats to make Republicans look bad in an election year. Russia has flatly denied the allegations as false.

University of New Mexico Political Science Professor Lonna Atkeson acknowledged that US-Russia relations are complex, but said the upcoming election will likely not contribute to a substantive change.

"Obviously, the United States and Russia have complex relations, but I do not think the election has much bearing on that," she said.

Atkeson explained that voters in the United States will focus their attention on numerous pressing domestic issues rather on international affairs. The issues range from economic challenges stemming from the measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus to improving race relations, policing, health care and preserving freedom of speech.

Political consultant to Democratic Party candidates Anton Konev said relations between Moscow and Washington have acquired a bad tone and are not going in a good direction.

Konev said this is especially the case after Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from most arms control treaties with Russia.

Moreover, the direction will likely not change if Trump's rival, presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph Biden, wins in November.

"Relations between our countries are not going in a good direction. The comments from the Biden campaign do not make me think that he is any more interested in improving this relationship," Konev said.

The soured relations between the two countries concern many Russians - potential ambassadors - who live in the United States and feel that a new Cold War may actually develop, Konev noted.

"The fact that this relationship is difficult makes these people concerned about how they will be able to continue the relationship across the ocean or there will be a further escalation of this new Cold War," Konev said.

The United States seems to be more interested to talk with North Korea than with Russia, and the stance resembling a new Cold War may not be good for the two countries' economies.

"The new Cold War is not healthy for both economies. It is a wrong approach," Konev said.

Political activist and civic leader from California Bill Boerum said he suspects Trump will be more interested in improving the United States' relations with Russia than his opponent Biden.

"If Trump wins, there will be a priority on improving relations with Russia," Boerum said. "In case of a Bide victory, it will be not a priority."

In addition, the Democratic foreign policy establishment that Biden represents is showing hostility toward Russia, Boerum added.

Eurasia Center Vice President Ralph Winnie said there may be some chance to improve bilateral relations in the future, but it is too early to expect such a development right after the election.

"Eventually the situation will improve, but right now, when the United States going out from quarantine, recovery and returning to work is the most important thing," Winnie said.

Relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated in 2014 under then-US President Barack Obama during the crisis in Ukraine, when Washington meddled in Ukraine's affairs while accusing Moscow of the same and imposing sanctions.

Since, the United States has expanded and tightened the sanctions regime following accusations of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in Ukraine and in the US political processes.

Trump has repeatedly said that he would like US-Russia relations to be normalized and has expressed his intention to develop cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.