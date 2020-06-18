UrduPoint.com
US, Russia Saw World's Most Cloud Data Leaks in 2019 - Reports

The number of data leaks from cloud services in the world increased by 250 percent to 248 cases in 2019, with more than half of such breaches having occurred in the United States and Russia, InfoWatch, a Russian cybersecurity company, has said in a report obtained by Sputnik

According to the firm, 8.4 billion records of personal and payment data have become available as a result of leaks across the world.

"More than 53 percent of all registered leaks from cloud services happened in US and Russian companies," the report said.

The document specified that the US accounts for 27.5 percent of leaks, and Russia for 26.7 percent.

In addition, Russia saw a 22-fold rise in leaks last year. Sixty-six cases of data breaches compromised over 122 million records of personal and payment data.

The hi-tech sector has turned out to be the most vulnerable to cloud data leaks, with 40 percent of all registered breaches happening there. The report explains it by the reluctance of high-tech firms to pour funds in creating own infrastructure to store data and ensuring cybersecurity.

The health sector in Russia is also susceptible to cloud data leaks. A total of 11.4 percent of such leaks in Russia are registered in the health care system against an average of 9.3 percent in the world.

The country's banking sector, in contrast, fares better than the world on the whole. Only 1.4 percent of cloud data leaks in Russia involves the banking system, while the world average is 7.7 percent. The report attributes it to the national financial watchdog's requirements concerning data protection.

