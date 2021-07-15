UrduPoint.com
US, Russia Say They Recognize Need To Address Increasing Climate Challenge With Urgency

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:08 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United States and Russia acknowledge the need to address the increasing challenge rising from climate change with urgency, a joint statement from US climate envoy John Kerry and his Russian equal, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, said on Thursday.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Russian Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev recognize the need to address the increasing climate challenge with seriousness and urgency," the statement said.

Kerry is concluding a four-day official visit to Moscow, Russia as the highest Biden administration visit to Russia so far.

