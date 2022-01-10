US-Russia Security Talks in Geneva Conclude After Roughly 7.5 Hours - State Department

US-Russia security talks in Geneva concluded after roughly 7.5 hours, the State Department said in a statement circulated in media

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) US-Russia security talks in Geneva concluded after roughly 7.5 hours, the State Department said in a statement circulated in media.

Earlier on Monday, Russia and the United States began talks in Geneva.

Among the topics are the security guarantees that were proposed by Moscow and include, in particular, provisions on the mutual non-deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles and limits on military exercises.

The meeting was held in a closed format at the US Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva.

The Russian delegation was headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The US delegation is led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.