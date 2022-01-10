UrduPoint.com

US-Russia Security Talks In Geneva Conclude After Roughly 7.5 Hours - State Department

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 09:04 PM

US-Russia Security Talks in Geneva Conclude After Roughly 7.5 Hours - State Department

US-Russia security talks in Geneva concluded after roughly 7.5 hours, the State Department said in a statement circulated in media

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) US-Russia security talks in Geneva concluded after roughly 7.5 hours, the State Department said in a statement circulated in media.

Earlier on Monday, Russia and the United States began talks in Geneva.

Among the topics are the security guarantees that were proposed by Moscow and include, in particular, provisions on the mutual non-deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles and limits on military exercises.

The meeting was held in a closed format at the US Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva.

The Russian delegation was headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The US delegation is led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Geneva Sherman United States Media

Recent Stories

KP Assembly passes resolution for constitution of ..

KP Assembly passes resolution for constitution of NDMS

9 minutes ago
 FMs of four Gulf States, SG, GCC arrives in Beijin ..

FMs of four Gulf States, SG, GCC arrives in Beijing on five-day visit

9 minutes ago
 126 more pressure horns removed from vehicles

126 more pressure horns removed from vehicles

10 minutes ago
 M3 Industrial City's SEZs to bring in Rs 11.5b inv ..

M3 Industrial City's SEZs to bring in Rs 11.5b investment

10 minutes ago
 Shehbaz has nothing to offer except jugglery on Mu ..

Shehbaz has nothing to offer except jugglery on Murree tragedy: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

10 minutes ago
 Travelling restrictions for Murree roads to contin ..

Travelling restrictions for Murree roads to continue for further 24 hours: Sheik ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.