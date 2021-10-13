US, Russia See 'Concrete Results' in Curbing Hacker Activity - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States and Russia have seen small but concrete results in curbing hacker activity after conducting four rounds of bilateral expert consultations, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

"The presidents of Russia and the United States have agreed to launch a Dialogue on Cybersecurity," Antonov said in a statement. "Four rounds of expert consultations under the auspices of the Security Councils of the two countries have taken place. There are some little, but concrete results in curbing hacker activity."