US, Russia Should Keep Up Effective Bilateral Dialogue Established by Gromyko - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russia and the United States should maintain an effective dialogue that was established by former Soviet Foreign Affairs Minister Andrei Gromyko, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the diplomat's birth.

"There is no doubt that the diplomatic heritage of Andrei Gromyko has not lost its value up to this day," Antonov said on Thursday. "Our countries - the two largest nuclear powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council - bear a special responsibility for maintaining global stability and security. Therefore, it is critically important to keep up an effective bilateral dialogue, established and developed through the efforts of Andrei Gromyko."

Antonov noted that the United States was the country of Gromyko's debut at the international diplomatic scene when at the age of 34 he was appointed to be Soviet Union's ambassador to the United States in 1943.

"In 1946, Gromyko became the first Permanent Representative of our country to the United Nations," Antonov said. "Later, as foreign minister, Gromyko visited the United States many times. He met with US presidents - from John F. Kennedy to Ronald Reagan - as well as state secretaries."

While serving as ambassador at the United Nations, Gromyko was nicknamed "Mister No" by the Western media for his ability to vigorously defend his negotiating standpoints, Antonov recalled.

"At the same time, Gromyko wasn't a proponent of an open confrontation in relations with the Western countries," Antonov said. "The prominent Soviet diplomat perfectly understood the need for having a dialogue with the United States, and seeking mutually beneficial solutions to the most pressing issues. He always noted that cooperation between our countries determines to a great extent global security and stability."

Antonov pointed out that Gromyko made a great contribution to detente in relations between the United States and Russia and his work resulted in achieving dozens of bilateral - and multilateral - agreements.

Gromyko served under five Soviet leaders - from Nikita Khrushchev to Mikhail Gorbachev - and took part in numerous key talks during the Cold War, including a meeting with US President John Kennedy during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. He also played a major role in the process of detente.

He played a significant role in the design of the United Nations system in the years before 1945. He served as ambassador to the United States from 1943 to 1946 and United Nations from 1946 to 1952.

Gromyko was made a member of the Politburo in 1973 and Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet in 1985. However, he was forced out of the later post in 1988 during the era of eth Perestroika reportedly because of his conservative views. He died the following year at the age of 79.