US, Russia Should Save New START Treaty - Finnish President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United States and Russia should save the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in order not to allow the world return to the political hostility of the Cold War, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday.

"In the 1960s, there was no agreement at all, just the Cold War," Niinisto said during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump. "We can't let the situation return [to a] no agreement at all about arms control. That is why it is important to try to negotiate new agreements and to continue the New START agreement.

"

The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between the world's two largest nuclear-armed powers.

The agreement stipulates a reduction in the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers by half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.

The New START is set to expire in February 2021 and so far the United States has not announced plans to extend the agreement.

US President Donald Trump has been vocal about his desire to work out a new nuclear agreement that would include China and Russia has said it was ready to discuss the proposal.