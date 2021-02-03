US, Russia Sign Plan For Joint Pollution Responses in Arctic - Coast Guard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The United States and Russia will coordinate responses to pollution along maritime boundaries in the Arctic's Bering and Chukchi Seas with a updated joint contingency plan (JCP), the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

"The updated JCP promotes a coordinated system for planning, preparing and responding to pollutant substance incidents in the waters between the US and Russia," the release said Tuesday.

Russia's Marine Rescue Service acting Director Andrey Khaustov and the Coast Guard deputy commandant for operations, Vice Admiral Scott Buschman signed the agreement, which updates an accord on trans-boundary marine pollution preparedness and response that dates back to 1989, the Coast Guard said.

The newest JCP revision requires joint planning and trans-boundary exercise efforts to be coordinated by a Joint Planning Group over the next two years. The agreement is intended to augment each nation's national response system, as well as state, regional, and local plans, according to the Coast Guard.