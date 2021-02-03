UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russia Sign Plan For Joint Pollution Responses In Arctic - Coast Guard

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:30 AM

US, Russia Sign Plan For Joint Pollution Responses in Arctic - Coast Guard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The United States and Russia will coordinate responses to pollution along maritime boundaries in the Arctic's Bering and Chukchi Seas with a updated joint contingency plan (JCP), the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

"The updated JCP promotes a coordinated system for planning, preparing and responding to pollutant substance incidents in the waters between the US and Russia," the release said Tuesday.

Russia's Marine Rescue Service acting Director Andrey Khaustov and the Coast Guard deputy commandant for operations, Vice Admiral Scott Buschman signed the agreement, which updates an accord on trans-boundary marine pollution preparedness and response that dates back to 1989, the Coast Guard said.

The newest JCP revision requires joint planning and trans-boundary exercise efforts to be coordinated by a Joint Planning Group over the next two years. The agreement is intended to augment each nation's national response system, as well as state, regional, and local plans, according to the Coast Guard.

Related Topics

Russia United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

3 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

3 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

3 hours ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.