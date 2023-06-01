US-Russia Sister Cities Relations Remain Frozen, Revival Would Benefit Both Sides - Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Relations between US and Russian sister cities stand at a very low level, but a potential revival would benefit people on both sides, Sister Cities International (SCI) Chairman Emeritus Bill Boerum told Sputnik.

"Such programs would be for - as in the past - the benefit of our respective members," Boerum said on Wednesday.

Boerum recalled that last fall, the Union of Russian Cities (URC) asked the SCI whether it would terminate relations between the two organizations.

"I drafted the reply for the then board chair, saying we were not going to do so and that we hoped the relationship would actively continue. Plus, I followed up with my own message with a similar sentiment in appreciation of the personal acquaintances we enjoyed," he said.

However, neither side has approached the other about developing programs, Boerum said.

While the SCI has advised its members to continue their sister-city partnerships with their Russian counterparts, many have put the relationships on hold because of the situation in Ukraine, Boerum said.

"Many cities - sometimes spurred by local politicians - either terminated their relationships or suspended them indefinitely; others kept them, but little activity ensued," he said.

Boerum said he doubts the work would be revived until the hostilities in Ukraine cease and a lasting peace is achieved. Boerum also said he would resume activity with Russia on a positive basis as soon as the situation allows.

Sister Cities International is a nonprofit network that creates partnerships between communities in the United States and ones overseas.

US and Russian cities maintain more than 70 sister relationships and some hold several such programs, according to the US-Russian Chamber of Commerce.