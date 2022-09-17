UrduPoint.com

US-Russia Space Cooperation To Continue Despite Sanctions On Russian Space Entities - NASA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2022 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The United States and Russia will continue to cooperate on space despite new anti-Russia sanctions rolled out this week that target entities that are part of the Roscosmos state corporation, a NASA spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"US sanctions and export control measures continue to allow US-Russia civil space cooperation on the space station," the NASA spokesperson said on Friday. "The professional relationship between our international partners, astronauts and cosmonauts continues for the safety and mission of all on board the ISS (international space station).

"

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department announced another round of new anti-Russia sanctions related to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. These new sanctions target more than 40 individuals and more than 30 Russian entities.

The United States sanctioned three Russian space entities it claims play vital roles in strengthening Moscow's defense capabilities. These include the Rossiyskiye Kosmicheskiye Sistemy, Academician M.F. Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems and the Research and Production Association S. A. Lavochkin.

