US, Russia Still Discussing Cybersecurity at Diplomatic Level - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The United States and Russia continue to engage on the issue of cybersecurity concerns on a diplomatic level, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"I think, as the President said at the time, we didn't expect this to be a light switch that would happen overnight. There's ongoing discussions, ongoing conversations at a diplomatic level, and that's something our national security team is engaged with, but beyond that, I don't have another update from here on the progress," Psaki said in response to a request to provide an update on the US-Russia strategic stability dialogue.

In June, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during their summit in Geneva to hold bilateral dialogues about strategic stability issues, including the issue of cybersecurity.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said last Thursday that the two countries will be engaging in new cybersecurity talks in the near future, but noted that the United States remains too focused on the areas that interest them but do not interest Russia.