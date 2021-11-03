UrduPoint.com

US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue To Resume In Coming Weeks - Deputy Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The US-Russia strategic stability dialogue is set to continue within the coming weeks and will intensify the base of the dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"It will be continued within weeks from now and we will intensify the base of our dialogue," Ryabkov said during the Fort Ross Dialogue on Tuesday.

Ryabkov explained that Russia has established an extensive agenda to develop the strategic dialogue with the United States and formed two working groups - a group on principles and objectives of the future arms control and a group on capabilities and actions - with a potential strategic stability effect.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden met in Geneva on June 16. The top-level summit covered such issues on the bilateral agenda as cybersecurity and diplomatic personnel, and resulted in a landmark agreement to launch negotiations on strategic stability.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with CIA Director William Burns in Moscow to discuss the US-Russia relations.

