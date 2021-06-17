US-Russia Strategic Stability Talks Must Be Results-Driven, Frequent - Arms Control Assoc.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Future talks between the United States and Russia on strategic stability should be regular and results-oriented in order to be productive, US Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier, after their talks in Geneva, Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to launch a bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

"To be effective, future strategic stability discussions need to amount to more than brief exchanges of grievances, as was the case during the Trump era," Kimball said. "Instead, the dialogue needs to be regular, frequent, comprehensive, and results-oriented. The dialogue must lead to actions and agreements that meaningfully reduce of the nuclear risk."