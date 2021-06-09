US-Russia Summit Host Geneva Announces Strict Security Rules for June 16

A security zone will be set up around the venue in Geneva hosting a summit of Russian and US leaders next Wednesday, cantonal authorities said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) A security zone will be set up around the venue in Geneva hosting a summit of Russian and US leaders next Wednesday, cantonal authorities said.

Geneva state council thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, for choosing the city for their meeting, which comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two nations.

"The state council adopted a decree today on security arrangements related to this meeting, mobilizing Federal, cantonal and municipal police forces," a statement read.

A no-go zone will be in place for both people and vehicles throughout June 16. The council advised employers to switch their staff to telecommuting due to expected traffic disruptions.

The council's press office told Sputnik that restrictions within the security zone would cover demonstrations and protests on days leading up to and during the summit.