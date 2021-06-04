UrduPoint.com
US-Russia Summit Meets NATO's Interests - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:46 AM

The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin after the NATO summit in Brussels is in the interests of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

"I welcome that Biden after his meeting with NATO leaders will travel on and meet with President Putin. And the meeting between President Biden and President Putin that is in line with NATO's dual approach to Russia, we need deterrence, defense, but also dialogue," he said following talks in Brussels with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

Stoltenberg expressed hope that US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin would discuss arms control issues during a bilateral meeting.

"Another area where it is important to talk that is arms control. And I welcome that President Biden and President Putin, of the United States and Russia, have agreed to extend the New START agreement, which is the only major arms control agreement that still exists," he said.

"But we need to go further, to include more weapons systems into arms control. I am confident that the two presidents will also discuss and address arms control when they meet," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg added that he welcomed the fact that first Biden will meet with NATO leaders, and then he will meet with Putin.

