MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The US-Russia strategic stability dialogue may not go into another day if Washington ignores Moscow's interests, the deputy Russian foreign minister and chief negotiator told Sputnik ahead of Monday talks in Geneva.

"If we start beating about the bush and see no sign that the other side is ready to recognize our priorities and respond to them constructively there will be no point in talking," Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview.

Ryabkov said the US and its NATO allies should be "under no illusion" that the negotiations with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva would not be limited to just one meeting if Washington refused to hear him out.

"We are not going there (to Geneva) to beg. We have a clear task that must be tackled on conditions that we have set out. That's it," he said.