US-Russia Talks On New START Paused Due To Situation In Ukraine - State Dept.

Published August 25, 2022 | 08:22 PM

US-Russia Talks on New START Paused Due to Situation in Ukraine - State Dept.

Discussions between the United States and Russia on the New START treaty have been put on pause due to the current situation in Ukraine, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Discussions between the United States and Russia on the New START treaty have been put on pause due to the current situation in Ukraine, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Thursday.

"The discussions between the US and Russia on START, a follow-on to the New START, are not taking place right now as a result of the situation we're dealing with," Jenkins said during a press briefing.

She added that those talks will continue in the future when the situation is right for that to happen.

