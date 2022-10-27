US-Russia Talks On Prisoners Exchange Continue - White House
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Talks between the United States and Russia on prisoners exchange continue, they have not stopped, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"The conversations with the Russians continue. They haven't stopped, and so that channels are still open, and we are still trying to use it," Kirby said during press briefing.