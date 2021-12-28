US-Russia talks on security, Ukraine to be held January 10 in Geneva

Washington and Moscow will hold talks on security and the Ukraine conflict in Geneva on January 10, Russia's foreign ministry said Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Washington and Moscow will hold talks on security and the Ukraine conflict in Geneva on January 10, Russia's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

"The meeting will take place in Geneva. January 10 will be the main day for bilateral Russian-American consultations," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, according to Russian news agency TASS.