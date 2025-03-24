US-Russia talks on Ukraine begin in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) US and Russian officials opened talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday on a partial ceasefire in the Ukraine war, a day after delegates from Washington and Kyiv had their own discussions.

US President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the three-year war and hopes talks in Riyadh could pave the way for a breakthrough.

Both sides have proposed different plans for temporary ceasefires, but cross-border attacks have meanwhile continued unabated.

Originally planned to take place simultaneously to enable shuttle diplomacy -- with the United States going back and forth between the delegations -- the talks are now taking place one after the other.

Russia's TASS news agency said at around 0730 GMT that the US-Russian talks had begun.

The meeting between the Ukrainian team, led by defence minister Rustem Umerov, and the Americans finished up late Sunday night.

"The discussion was productive and focused -- we addressed key points including energy," Umerov said on social media, adding Ukraine was working to make its goal of a "just and lasting peace" a reality.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff voiced optimism that any agreement struck would pave the way for a "full-on" ceasefire.

"I think you're going to see in Saudi Arabia on Monday some real progress, particularly as it affects a Black Sea ceasefire on ships between both countries. And from that you'll naturally gravitate to a full-on shooting ceasefire," he told Fox News.