Open Menu

US-Russia Talks On Ukraine Begin In Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 02:50 PM

US-Russia talks on Ukraine begin in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) US and Russian officials opened talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday on a partial ceasefire in the Ukraine war, a day after delegates from Washington and Kyiv had their own discussions.

US President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the three-year war and hopes talks in Riyadh could pave the way for a breakthrough.

Both sides have proposed different plans for temporary ceasefires, but cross-border attacks have meanwhile continued unabated.

Originally planned to take place simultaneously to enable shuttle diplomacy -- with the United States going back and forth between the delegations -- the talks are now taking place one after the other.

Russia's TASS news agency said at around 0730 GMT that the US-Russian talks had begun.

The meeting between the Ukrainian team, led by defence minister Rustem Umerov, and the Americans finished up late Sunday night.

"The discussion was productive and focused -- we addressed key points including energy," Umerov said on social media, adding Ukraine was working to make its goal of a "just and lasting peace" a reality.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff voiced optimism that any agreement struck would pave the way for a "full-on" ceasefire.

"I think you're going to see in Saudi Arabia on Monday some real progress, particularly as it affects a Black Sea ceasefire on ships between both countries. And from that you'll naturally gravitate to a full-on shooting ceasefire," he told Fox News.

Recent Stories

Noatum Maritime takes delivery of first LNG powere ..

Noatum Maritime takes delivery of first LNG powered vessel for United Global Ro- ..

26 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4

Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4

32 minutes ago
 Emirates boosts flight schedule ahead of Eid Al Fi ..

Emirates boosts flight schedule ahead of Eid Al Fitr

40 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to ..

Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to build naval vessels

56 minutes ago
 Drydocks World secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien refurb ..

Drydocks World secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien refurbishment project

56 minutes ago
 Peace Homes Development to build AED50 million end ..

Peace Homes Development to build AED50 million endowment building to support 'Fa ..

1 hour ago
IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week ..

IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week outside Adiala jail, bans med ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Educ ..

Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Education Quality

1 hour ago
 Trump administration ends legal status for over 50 ..

Trump administration ends legal status for over 500,000 migrants, directs to lea ..

2 hours ago
 SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amica ..

SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amicable settlements in 2024

2 hours ago
 Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot ..

Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan

2 hours ago
 UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makas ..

UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem

2 hours ago

More Stories From World