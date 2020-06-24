UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russia Technical Groups On Arms Control To Meet In Coming Days In Vienna - Billingslea

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

US, Russia Technical Groups on Arms Control to Meet in Coming Days in Vienna - Billingslea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US and Russian technical working groups on arms control will meet in the coming days in Vienna, US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said during a virtual panel discussion on Wednesday.

"Of course this is an evolutionary process, I do hope after the expert and technical working groups meet in the coming days in Vienna that we will make sufficient progress," Billingslea said.

Related Topics

Russia Vienna Progress

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

41 minutes ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

1 hour ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

2 hours ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.