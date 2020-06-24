US, Russia Technical Groups On Arms Control To Meet In Coming Days In Vienna - Billingslea
Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US and Russian technical working groups on arms control will meet in the coming days in Vienna, US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said during a virtual panel discussion on Wednesday.
"Of course this is an evolutionary process, I do hope after the expert and technical working groups meet in the coming days in Vienna that we will make sufficient progress," Billingslea said.