US, Russia Technical Groups on Arms Control to Meet in Coming Days in Vienna - Billingslea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US and Russian technical working groups on arms control will meet in the coming days in Vienna, US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said during a virtual panel discussion on Wednesday.

"Of course this is an evolutionary process, I do hope after the expert and technical working groups meet in the coming days in Vienna that we will make sufficient progress," Billingslea said.