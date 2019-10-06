US, Russia to Hold Fort Ross Dialogue in San Francisco on Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Officials from Russia and the United States, businessmen, scientists and civil society representatives will address the prospects of the relations between the two countries at the biannual Fort Ross Dialogue in San Francisco, California, on Sunday.

Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov and former California Gov.

Jerry Brown will attend the forum among other notable guests, including Russia's Sberbank CEO Herman Gref and former US Defense Secretary William Perry.

The topics that the participants will address cover the current US-Russian relations, crisis management, as well as the assessment of how to improve communication and cooperation between the two countries.

The Fort Ross Dialogue is an independent forum that has been held since 2012.