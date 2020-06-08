UrduPoint.com
US, Russia To Hold New Talks On Arms Control In Vienna On June 22 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The United States and Russia will hold a new round of arms control talks in Vienna on June 22, Bloomberg news service reported on Monday, citing State Department official.

The two sides are expected to discuss the New START Treaty, which is set to expire in February 2021, the official said.

The US has invited China to participate in these discussions, the official added.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter.

