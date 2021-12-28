US, Russia to Hold Talks on Arms Control, Situation in Ukraine January 10 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The United States and Russia will hold talks on arms control and the situation in Ukraine on January 10, AFP reported citing the White House.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the US and NATO on security guarantees.

The documents have already been handed to Washington and its allies. One of the points suggests NATO provide guarantees of non-expansion into Ukrainian territory. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that if NATO and the US do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, it could lead to new confrontation.