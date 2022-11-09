UrduPoint.com

US, Russia To Meet In Coming Weeks To Discuss Resuming New START Inspections - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 12:01 AM

US, Russia to Meet in Coming Weeks to Discuss Resuming New START Inspections - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United States and Russia are expected to meet in the coming weeks to talk about resuming inspections of atomic weapons sites under the New START treaty, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a State Department spokesperson.

The meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission is in the works, the report said. The State Department official declined to say when or where the talks would take place. However, they said that the discussions will not be held in Geneva, their usual venue.

Related Topics

Russia Geneva United States

Recent Stories

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to ..

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to work

26 minutes ago
 Along Texas border, migrant crisis leads voter con ..

Along Texas border, migrant crisis leads voter concerns

26 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Ukrainians Recently Completed Traini ..

Pentagon Says Ukrainians Recently Completed Training on NASAMS Air Defense Syste ..

26 minutes ago
 Parents of missing Tunisians dig up migrant graves ..

Parents of missing Tunisians dig up migrant graves: witnesses

30 minutes ago
 DR Congo jets bomb M23 rebels in east

DR Congo jets bomb M23 rebels in east

30 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly to Resume Emergency Special Se ..

UN General Assembly to Resume Emergency Special Session on Ukraine on Monday - P ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.