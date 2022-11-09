US, Russia to Meet in Coming Weeks to Discuss Resuming New START Inspections - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United States and Russia are expected to meet in the coming weeks to talk about resuming inspections of atomic weapons sites under the New START treaty, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a State Department spokesperson.

The meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission is in the works, the report said. The State Department official declined to say when or where the talks would take place. However, they said that the discussions will not be held in Geneva, their usual venue.