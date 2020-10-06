US, Russia to Suspend Probe Into Russian Uranium Imports for 20 Years - Commerce Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States and Russia have extended a deal to suspend antidumping investigation into Russian uranium imports for another 20 years and at the same time reduce US reliance on Russian uranium, the Commerce Department said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The United States and Russia have extended a deal to suspend antidumping investigation into Russian uranium imports for another 20 years and at the same time reduce US reliance on Russian uranium, the Commerce Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The US Department of Commerce and the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation, have signed a final amendment to the Agreement Suspending the Antidumping Investigation on Uranium from the Russian Federation. This amendment extends the Agreement through 2040 and reduces US reliance on uranium from Russia during that time period," the statement said.