Trade between Russia and the United States during Donald Trump's presidency has risen to the amount of $25 billion, a significant leap from the $18 billion in bilateral trade Barack Obama's time in the White House had resulted in, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week

He noted that Trump's tax reform supported US economic growth.

"The volume of imports in the United States increased due to all that [reform]. Under President [Barack] Obama, our trade with the United States fell from 30 billion [dollars], to 20, even to 18.

In the two years of Trump's presidency, [trade] rose to 25 billion. This is what we are looking at. This is what we are taking into account," Putin said.

The president added that Moscow was also monitoring the internal political struggles in Washington, but reiterated that they did "not correspond to our interests, principles or practice of Russian foreign policy."

