UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Russia Trade During Trump's Presidency Rose To $25Bln - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:40 PM

US-Russia Trade During Trump's Presidency Rose to $25Bln - Putin

Trade between Russia and the United States during Donald Trump's presidency has risen to the amount of $25 billion, a significant leap from the $18 billion in bilateral trade Barack Obama's time in the White House had resulted in, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Trade between Russia and the United States during Donald Trump's presidency has risen to the amount of $25 billion, a significant leap from the $18 billion in bilateral trade Barack Obama's time in the White House had resulted in, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week.

He noted that Trump's tax reform supported US economic growth.

"The volume of imports in the United States increased due to all that [reform]. Under President [Barack] Obama, our trade with the United States fell from 30 billion [dollars], to 20, even to 18.

In the two years of Trump's presidency, [trade] rose to 25 billion. This is what we are looking at. This is what we are taking into account," Putin said.

The president added that Moscow was also monitoring the internal political struggles in Washington, but reiterated that they did "not correspond to our interests, principles or practice of Russian foreign policy."

Russian Energy Week runs from October 2-5 in Moscow. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Moscow Russia Washington White House Trump Vladimir Putin United States October Media Event All From Billion

Recent Stories

Mehran, Khushdil and Ali shine on day one of Quaid ..

5 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Commends Afghanistan for the ..

5 minutes ago

170 countries taking part in 18th UNIDO General co ..

31 minutes ago

FNC Elections 2019: RAK witnesses significant fema ..

1 hour ago

Missed tax, refund targets may lead to mini-budget ..

1 hour ago

Meeting held to review dengue arrangements

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.