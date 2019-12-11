UrduPoint.com
US-Russia Trade Increases By Third To $27Bln During Trump Administration - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

US-Russia Trade Increases by Third to $27Bln During Trump Administration - Lavrov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Trade between Russia and the United States has increased roughly by 30 percent during the Trump administration and now stands at $27 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department on Tuesday.

"Despite the sanctions, that, as it is well known, did not benefit anyone, trade during President Trump's residing has continued its growth from 20 billion Dollars that was President's [Barack] Obama's level," Lavrov said. "Now, President Trump, as of this year, has helped to reach the level of 27 billion, that's around one-third of growth."

