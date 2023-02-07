- Home
- US-Russia Trade Up in Dec With Exports at $112.8Mln, Imports at $638.4Mln - Commerce Dept.
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 07:10 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Trade between the United States and Russia increased in the month of December of 2022 with US exports to the Russian Federation rising to $112.8 million, compared to $62.6 million the previous month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
US imports from Russia, meanwhile, rose to $638.4 million in December, compared to $594.3 million in November, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau reported.