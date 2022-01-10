US, Russia Will Discuss Way Forward in Security Talks at End of This Week - Sherman

The United States and Russia plan to discuss the next way forward in security talks at the end of this week after Washington consults with European allies and partners, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The United States and Russia plan to discuss the next way forward in security talks at the end of this week after Washington consults with European allies and partners, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday.

"We will have discussions with our allies and partners in the days ahead and at the end of this week ... the US and Russian governments will discuss the way forward," Sherman said during a conference call after strategic stability talks in Geneva.