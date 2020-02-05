UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russia Will Soon Start Arms Control Talks - National Security Advisor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:09 PM

US, Russia Will Soon Start Arms Control Talks - National Security Advisor

The United States and Russia will launch talks on nuclear arms control issues in the near future, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States and Russia will launch talks on nuclear arms control issues in the near future, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday.

"I think we will start negotiations soon on arms control, on a nuclear issue, which is important for the safety of the world, for every country, not just the United States and Russia," O'Brien said during a briefing for diplomats in Washington.

Related Topics

World Russia Washington Nuclear United States

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Official Refutes Reports About Resuming ..

1 minute ago

Death Toll From Landslides in Turkey's Eastern Van ..

1 minute ago

Putin Assumes Foreign Ambassadors to Prioritize Ex ..

1 minute ago

AJK chief secy lauds performance of State function ..

6 minutes ago

Flu Outbreak Kills 26 in France as Epidemic Engulf ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.