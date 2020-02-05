US, Russia Will Soon Start Arms Control Talks - National Security Advisor

The United States and Russia will launch talks on nuclear arms control issues in the near future, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States and Russia will launch talks on nuclear arms control issues in the near future, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday.

"I think we will start negotiations soon on arms control, on a nuclear issue, which is important for the safety of the world, for every country, not just the United States and Russia," O'Brien said during a briefing for diplomats in Washington.