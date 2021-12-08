US-Russia Work on Iran at Risk Should Putin Choose Aggression Against Ukraine - Nuland

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The joint work done by the US and Russia on Iran will be put at risk should President Vladimir Putin decide to take aggressive actions against Ukraine, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Tuesday.

"And yet, when the United States and Russia work together, as we do now on Iran and in the nascent strategic stability talks, we offer our citizens and people everywhere the prospect of a safer future. But what we could and should do together will be put at risk if President Putin chooses more aggression against Ukraine," Nuland said in a statement to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Nuland's testimony to the committee comes hours after a virtual meeting between Putin and Joe Biden, during which the two discussed issues including the situation in Ukraine and strategic stability.