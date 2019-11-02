US, Russia Working to Arrange Meeting on Strategic Stability - Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Russia and the United States are working to arrange a meeting on strategic stability dialogue, but no specific date has been decided yet, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva Andrey Belousov told Sputnik.

"There are no specific dates have yet been set regarding the question of strategic stability," Belousov said on Friday. "The discussions on how to organize such a meeting are underway, but so far, they have not produced any results."

Belousov specified that he was talking about bilateral contacts in the format of interdepartmental delegations, headed at the level of deputy ministers.