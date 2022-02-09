UrduPoint.com

US-Russian Citizen Accused Of $4.5Bln Crypto Hack Ordered For Medical Treatment - Filing

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 11:02 PM

US-Russian Citizen Accused of $4.5Bln Crypto Hack Ordered for Medical Treatment - Filing

US-Russian dual citizen Ilya Lichtenstein was ordered for medical treatment while he awaits further legal proceedings against him and his wife Heather Morgan for allegedly laundering roughly $4.5 billion in bitcoin stolen from the Bitfinex cryptocurrency platform in 2016, a court order filed on Wednesday said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) US-Russian dual citizen Ilya Lichtenstein was ordered for medical treatment while he awaits further legal proceedings against him and his wife Heather Morgan for allegedly laundering roughly $4.5 billion in bitcoin stolen from the Bitfinex cryptocurrency platform in 2016, a court order filed on Wednesday said.

Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman ordered medical treatment for Lichtenstein, who alongside Morgan is facing charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the US government.

The nature of the medical treatment and whether it was requested by Lichtenstein or the court remains unknown.

The couple allegedly used numerous sophisticated methods, including the use of false identities, to launder money stolen from the Bitfinex hack, during which almost 120,000 bitcoin were taken illegally.

A federal court initially granted Lichtenstein and Morgan bail, but the decision was halted by Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, who ordered a review of the detention order.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons lists Morgan as being held at Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn in New York City, where the couple resides in a Wall Street apartment where prices per unit can reach as high as $7 million.

Lichtenstein's location is unknown, with no Federal Bureau of Prisons records appearing under his name.

A lawyer representing Lichtenstein told Sputnik that, as a rule, he does not talk to the press about cases so will not comment.

Prosecutors on Tuesday requested that the court issue an order directing the US Marshall service to transport Lichtenstein to Washington, DC for further proceedings.

